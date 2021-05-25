DFSocial Gaming Price Tops $332.08 on Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 37% against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $46,721.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $332.08 or 0.00876248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00058012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00352394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00181213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003848 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.40 or 0.00821701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

