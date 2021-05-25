DIA (DIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.28 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One DIA coin can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00005138 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DIA has traded down 41% against the dollar. DIA has a total market cap of $83.73 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00075639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.36 or 0.00969553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.17 or 0.09997091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

