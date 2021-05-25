Digital Turbine (APPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Digital Turbine to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.