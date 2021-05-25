DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0415 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $32.03 million and $1.49 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 43% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.06 or 0.00487692 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003927 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024248 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.01448262 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,663,690 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

