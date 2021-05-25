Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $21,428.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $63.80 or 0.00166911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00983784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.54 or 0.10154714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00086355 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,672 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

