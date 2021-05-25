Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 78,967 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $63,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,836,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,095,000 after purchasing an additional 782,707 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

