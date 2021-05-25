Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 13,738 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Ameren worth $63,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 15,714.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ameren by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.