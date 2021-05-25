Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,106 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $64,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH stock opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.22 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush increased their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Insiders have sold 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.