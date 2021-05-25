Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 845,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.69% of Cimarex Energy worth $65,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on XEC. Truist upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

