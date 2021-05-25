Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Square worth $67,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $210.95 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.12, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.71 and a 200-day moving average of $227.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

