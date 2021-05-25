Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.38 Million Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,715 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vonage were worth $63,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vonage by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after buying an additional 317,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

VG stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -105.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

