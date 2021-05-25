Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 167,187 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.04% of Targa Resources worth $62,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,611. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

