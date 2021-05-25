Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIN opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $418,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

