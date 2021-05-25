Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE DIN opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $100.70.
In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $418,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.
Dine Brands Global Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
