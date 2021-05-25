Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.