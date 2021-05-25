Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diversey has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Diversey stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Diversey during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

