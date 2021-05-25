Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.80 million.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 304,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,725. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.33.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

