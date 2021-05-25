Doliver Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,768,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,667,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after purchasing an additional 949,570 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after buying an additional 2,231,766 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 96,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,918,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after buying an additional 1,920,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,902,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,521,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter.

EWZ stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

