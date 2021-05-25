Doliver Advisors LP Sells 200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. FMR LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

