DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

May 25th, 2021

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.10.

DV stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Analyst Recommendations for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

