Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average of $233.11. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,891,624 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

