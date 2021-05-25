Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,645 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 64,551 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 887,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 624,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 173,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,504. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

