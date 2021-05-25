Doyle Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $116.54. 5,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,288. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.