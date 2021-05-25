Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Karen Peacock Sells 8,818 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
