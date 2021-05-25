Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Karen Peacock Sells 8,818 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

