Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

