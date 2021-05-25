Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $11.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,162. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.