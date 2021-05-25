Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CCAP opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

