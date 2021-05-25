Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 779,373 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.98.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

