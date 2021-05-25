eBoost (EBST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $753.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $753.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.00461581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000144 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.