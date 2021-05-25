Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.6% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.29. 9,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,283. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

