Edgeless Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Edgeless has a market cap of $760,911.09 and approximately $10.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00986809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.43 or 0.10096286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00086451 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

