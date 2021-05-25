Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Boosted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 259,472 shares of company stock worth $22,289,246. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

