Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.74 ($0.02). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02), with a volume of 83,787 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The firm has a market cap of £5.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 42 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

