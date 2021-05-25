Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce sales of $90,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $7.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.63 million to $50.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOLO. Aegis raised their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 2,863,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,553,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.76. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

