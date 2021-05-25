Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,532 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 278,502 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,209 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.26. 1,868,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,996. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.87. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.