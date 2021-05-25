Emerald Crypto Trading Up 22.4% Over Last Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $546,409.99 and $126.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

