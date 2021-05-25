Emercoin (EMC) Price Down 34.9% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $16,468.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014063 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,460,808 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

