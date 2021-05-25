Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EDR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.83.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 28.83 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 23.25 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

