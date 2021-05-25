Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EDR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.83.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 28.83 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 23.25 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

