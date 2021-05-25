Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

ENR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,635. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

