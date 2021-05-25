Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ENGIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday.

Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 82,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Engie has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $16.81.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

