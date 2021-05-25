Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HSBC downgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Engie stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 82,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,866. Engie has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

