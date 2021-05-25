Engie’s (ENGIY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $15.54 on Friday. Engie has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

