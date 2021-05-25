Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:EPWN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,858. Epwin Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.38 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.08 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £154.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

