Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:EPWN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,858. Epwin Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.38 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.08 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £154.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Epwin Group Company Profile
