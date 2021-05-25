Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $158.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQGPF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF traded up $10.46 on Tuesday, reaching $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.58.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

