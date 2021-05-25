Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 11641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

