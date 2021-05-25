ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Down 4.8%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 3,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 329,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

EPIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.66.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $19,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

