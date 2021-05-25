ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Down 4.8%

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 3,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 329,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

EPIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.66.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $19,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit