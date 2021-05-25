Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Essentia coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $236,887.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.50 or 0.00976466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.54 or 0.10092816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00086538 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.