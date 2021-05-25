Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $9.06 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $77.90 or 0.00204925 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $9.06 billion and $11.90 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.28 or 0.06840755 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

