EvenCoin (EVN) Price Down 10.7% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $101,440.36 and approximately $118,004.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00105095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.91 or 0.00741889 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.