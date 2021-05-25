EventChain (EVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,676.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $17,676.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.62 or 0.00981976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.50 or 0.10071544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

