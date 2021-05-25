EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVER. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.29.

EVER stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $839.16 million, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $1,215,201.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 1,847 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $92,627.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 522,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,183,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,424 shares of company stock worth $3,311,177 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

